Is Lady Gaga appearing in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Variety reports the famously fashionable singer will be making an appearance in the Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway-led sequel. In between tour stops on her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga was spotted in Milan, where the film is currently shooting.

ABC Audio has reached out to Gaga’s reps for confirmation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June, but details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Streep and Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

