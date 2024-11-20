Items from Roger Daltrey and The Who part of Teenage Cancer Trust auction

By Jill Lances
Memorabilia from Roger Daltrey and The Who are among the items up for auction at the annual Teenage Cancer Trust Star Boot Sale.

Some of the items available include a signed Daltrey photograph, taken as part of the Love Music Love Food book; a Teenage Cancer Trust guitar man T-shirt, signed by Daltrey; a signed poster from Daltrey and Wilko Johnson's one-off show at London's Shepherds Bush Empire on Feb. 25, 2014; a Daltrey-signed set list from The Who's 2015 Glastonbury appearance; and a pair of artist proofs from The Who's 2024 Royal Albert Hall concerts, autographed by Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

In addition to The Who items, there’s a guitar signed by Queen’s Brian May and a photo of Amy Winehouse taken by Bryan Adams, plus items from Noel Gallagher, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more.

The Star Boot Sale runs until Dec. 2 at 10 a.m., with proceeds benefiting Teenage Cancer Trust and the work it does providing care and support to young people facing cancer across the U.K.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

