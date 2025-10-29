It's a glass, glass, glass(es): New eyewear collection inspired by The Rolling Stones

(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have found a new way to make their fans look cool.

The legendary band has teamed with Revo, makers of high-performance polarized eyewear, for a new line of glasses.

The Rolling Stones x Revo collection features nine designs, each named after one of the band’s songs, including “Shine a Light,” “Start Me Up” and “Gimme Shelter.” The glasses are modeled after the band’s iconic style, with the company taking inspiration from archival photos and reimagining the group's style “through a modern lens.”

Helping to get the message out about the new collaboration is Lucas Jagger, son of Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez, who appears in the ad campaign for the collection.

"The Rolling Stones x Revo collaboration isn't just eyewear. It's a wearable tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "The Rolling Stones have inspired generations, and their music and style continue to resonate across ages. This collection lets us celebrate that enduring influence in a way fans of all eras can experience and wear."

The collection, which ranges in price from $249 to $659, is available now at RollingStones.com, the Stones’ London store RS No. 9 Carnaby, Revo.com, Revo’s New York store and more.

