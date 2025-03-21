Jack Black releases new ﻿﻿song 'I Feel Alive' featuring Dave Grohl for ﻿'Minecraft﻿' movie

Jack Black has released a new song called "I Feel Alive" featuring Dave Grohl on drums.

The track was recorded for the soundtrack to A Minecraft Movie, which stars the Tenacious D frontman alongside Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Emma Myers.

"I Feel Alive" also features guitar by Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its lyric video on YouTube.

A Minecraft Movie, based on the video game Minecraft, premieres in theaters April 4.

Grohl, by the way, has also played drums on every Tenacious D album.

