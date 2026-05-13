Jack Osbourne shares update on Ozzy Osbourne biopic: 'We are moving ahead'

Ozzy Osbourne attends the MTV EMA's 2014 at The Hydro on November 9, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Dave Hogan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV)

Jack Osbourne has shared an update on the upcoming biopic about his father, the late Ozzy Osbourne.

"I can tell you this, we are moving ahead," Jack said in a livestream on Tuesday. "I was on calls today about it, the script is, like, right there. We are good, this movie will absolutely happen."

Jack added that the movie probably won't come out until 2028.

"But you never know," he said. "We're full steam ahead, we're about to start going out and getting a director attached."

The Ozzy biopic was officially announced in 2021, and is said to focus on his relationship with his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne.

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