Jack Osbourne talks reading late dad Ozzy Osbourne's memoir: 'The last chapter's the hardest'

Jack Osbourne opens up about the death of his father Ozzy Osbourne and reading the metal legend's posthumous memoir, Last Rites, in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

"I think the last chapter's the hardest," Jack tells ABC News' Chris Connelly of Last Rites. "[Ozzy] was happy. He was in such a good mood."

In the book, Ozzy writes, "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I had done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

"There's definitely some truth to that," Jack says. "But here's the thing, he was clean and sober at the end. And he was still Ozzy."

Ozzy died on July 22, just over two weeks after he performed live for the last time at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love," Jack says of the response to Ozzy's passing.

In regards to how his mother, Sharon Osbourne, is doing, Jack shares, "When people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK.'"

"I know she feels the love," he adds.

Last Rites is due out Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.