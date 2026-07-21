Jack Osbourne wants to hear all your 'awesome Ozzy stories' on one-year anniversary of dad's death

Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death, and his son, Jack Osbourne, has a request for fans who wish to honor the milestone.

"I want to fill the entire day, July 22, with just awesome Ozzy stories," Jack says in a video posted to Instagram.

Jack suggests sharing a remembrance of seeing Ozzy live or what his music has meant to you, and asks that you tag posts with #OzzyDay so that he'll see it.

"Please, get thinking, get posting, spread the love. That's what my dad would want," Jack says. "He would not want us to all be sat around, shedding tears, because that's not his vibe. He did not like people crying in front of him. So, yeah, spread the love that way."

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at age 76. He'd just performed for the last time alongside the original Black Sabbath lineup at the Back to the Beginning concert, which happened two weeks earlier on July 5.

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