Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills performing at LA fire benefit concert

Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills and The Killers' Brandon Flowers are among the artists performing at an upcoming benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, specifically the Eaton Fire that devastated the town of Altadena.

The show, dubbed A Concert for Altadena, takes place Jan. 7, 2026, at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. It's being put on by the band Dawes, whose members were deeply affected by the fire. Dawes also opened the 2025 Grammys with a performance in honor of LA.

"It's gonna be a heavy night but it’s going to be a beautiful one too," Dawes say of A Concert for Altadena.

Other performers include Everclear, Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley and Mandy Moore. For more info, visit Dawes' Instagram.

