James Taylor announces 2026 US tour dates

James Taylor let fans know in December that he'd be heading out on tour in 2026. Now, the details have been revealed.

The "Fire and Rain" singer has announced dates for a new 29-show U.S. tour backed by his All-Star Band. The tour will kick off April 26 in Highland, California, and include two-night stands in several cities, including Vienna, Virginia; Boston; and St. Augustine, Florida.

The tour — which also includes his previously announced summer shows at Tanglewood in Lennox, Massachusetts, on July 3 and 4 — wraps Sept. 26 in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m local time.

In addition to his U.S. dates, Taylor will head overseas in 2026, launching a U.K and European tour on July 10 in Cork, Ireland. A complete schedule can be found at JamesTaylor.com.

