James Taylor announces annual July 4 holiday shows at Tanglewood

James Taylor has announced his annual Independence Day shows at Tanglewood, in the Berkshires area of Massachusetts.

Taylor and his All-Star Band just announced they'll play the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, on July 3 and July 4; the Fourth of July show will end with a fireworks display for the holiday, celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

This year marks 52 years since Taylor first took the stage at Tanglewood. In 2024, in celebration of his 50th anniversary, he was awarded the Tanglewood Medal in recognition of his career and long-standing support for the venue.

Tickets for this year’s shows go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

James and his wife, Kim Taylor, will donate proceeds from the July 4 show to support Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

