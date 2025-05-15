James Taylor gets visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Santa Barbara show

James Taylor had some Royal fans at his recent tour stop in Santa Barbara.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared photos on Instagram of him hanging with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, captioning the post, "A backstage visit with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

In one shot Taylor appears to be signing two copies of his 2018 children's pop-up book, Sweet Baby James, for Markle.

Markle also posted photos from the concert, with the caption, "In my concert era, Thanks James."

Taylor played shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Tuesday and Wednesday, treating his fans to such classic tunes as "Carolina on My Mind," "You Got A Friend," "Sweet Baby James" and "Fire and Rain."

Taylor's next show is Friday in Stanford, California. A complete list of dates can be found at JamesTaylor.com.

