James Taylor to return to Tanglewood for the July 4 holiday shows

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

By Jill Lances

James Taylor is spending yet another July 4 holiday in the Berkshire area of Massachusetts.

Taylor and his All-Star Band just announced they'll play the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, on July 3 and 4; the Fourth of July show will end with a fireworks display for the holiday.

This certainly isn’t the first time Taylor has played Tanglewood. He's taken the stage several times over the years, many during the July 4 holiday, and this will be his 51st performance at the venue. It will also mark 50 years since Taylor's very first Tanglewood performance on July 30, 1974.

Proceeds from the July 4 show will be donated to support Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.

Taylor will be holding an artist presale that kicks off Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the public onsale on Friday, January 26, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!