James Taylor to serve as 'American Idol' mentor for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode

Photo by Norman Seeff
By Jill Lances

James Taylor is set to make an appearance on Sunday's American Idol live show, where he'll mentor this year's contestants.

Taylor’s appearance will coincide with a special Rock & Roll Hall of Fame themed-show, in which the top 14 will perform songs from current members of the Rock Hall. In addition, the episode will feature the live announcement of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Taylor was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Phish, Oasis, Chubby CheckerMariah Carey, New Order/Joy Division, Outkast and Mexican rock band Maná.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

