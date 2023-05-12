James Taylor shares throwback performance of “Brother Trucker”

James Taylor is sharing another throwback video with fans. The singer just posted a "vintage" live performance of the tune "Brother Trucker."

The video shows James and his band performing the song at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 18, 1979. Taylor has since played Blossom 26 times, more than any other featured performer.

This performance of "Brother Trucker" was previously available as part of James Taylor – In Concert, which was his first commercial video release.

Taylor wrote "Brother Trucker" for the musical Working. It was later included on his 1979 album, Flag.

