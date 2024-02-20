James Taylor announces summer tour

After announcing a handful of U.S. shows for 2024, James Taylor has revealed dates for a full summer tour.
The tour kicks off May 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and includes a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, as well as shows in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and Bethel Woods, New York.
The tour wraps with three already announced shows in Vienna, Virginia, on September 12, 14 and 15.

A James Taylor fan club presale kicks off Wednesday, February 21, with the general onsale set for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com.

Before he heads out for his summer trek, Taylor has dates booked in Tokyo, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. His next show is happening April 6 at Tokyo's Garden Theater. 

