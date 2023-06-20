James Taylor postpones shows due to laryngitis

James Taylor has been forced to postpone a trio of shows after coming down with a case of laryngitis.

"I really hate to have to postpone these shows and it's not something I take lightly," Taylor shares on Instagram. "I thought I could push through but I'm at the point now if I don't take these days off I risk doing permanent damage."

The affected shows were due to take place in Huntsville, Alabama, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; they've been moved to August 22, 24 and 26, respectively.

“So very sorry to everyone who has tickets this week, I hope you’re able to hold onto your tickets for the new dates,” Taylor adds. “I look forward to picking the tour back up in Milwaukee on Saturday."

Those unable to attend the rescheduled dates will be able to get refunds for their tickets.

Taylor's tour is set to run until September, wrapping with a three-night stand in Vienna, Virginia, September 7, 8 and 10. A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com.

