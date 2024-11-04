Jason Bonham posts message explaining absence from Hagar's Best of All Worlds Tour

Drummer Jason Bonham has posted a message on Instagram explaining why he sat out the last four shows of Sammy Hagar's The Best of All Worlds Tour. In his absence, drummer Kenny Aronoff, who'd replaced Chad Smith in Hagar's band Chickenfoot, stepped in.

Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin's John "Bonzo" Bonham, wrote, "I wanted to take a moment to explain my absence over the past few weeks. As many of you know, my mother has been facing some serious health issues, and it's been an incredibly challenging time for our family."

"I'm grateful to share that she's on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital!" he continued. "She's now home and recovering, which brings me immense relief."

"It was truly difficult to step away from 'The Best Of All Worlds' tour with only four shows left," Bonham noted. "The energy, the connections, and the experiences were nothing short of incredible, but my priority had to be with my mother during her fight for life."

Bonham went on to announce that JBLZE aka Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will kick off a tour Nov. 19. "I can't wait to see all of you and share this journey together once more," he concluded. "Thank you for your understanding and love. See you soon!"

Bonham's mother, Pat, was married to John Bonham from 1966 until his death in 1980.

Van Halen's Michael Anthony, who played bass on Hagar's tour, wrote in the comments, "Glad to hear your mom's recovery is going well ... miss ya brother." Joe Satriani, the guitarist on the tour, added, "That's great news Jason." Others adding their well-wishes included Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes.

