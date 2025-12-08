Jeremy Allen White earns Golden Globe nomination for playing Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen got a Golden Globe nomination … sort of.

Nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globes were announced Monday with Jeremy Allen White earning a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama for his portrayal of The Boss in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

It was the only nomination the film received. White received one other nomination, in the category for best performance by a male actor in a television series, musical or comedy for his work on The Bear.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen as he makes his 1982 solo album Nebraska. In addition to White, it starred Succession's Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau.

Among the other music-related nominations, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood earned a nod in the best original score category for his work on the Paul Thomas Anderson movie One Battle After Another.

The Golden Globes will air live Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

