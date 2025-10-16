Jeremy Allen White said he got a migraine recording Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’

Bruce Springsteen may make it look easy to sing “Born in the U.S.A.” in concert, but Jeremy Allen White learned that it’s anything but.

The Bear star, who plays Springsteen in the film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, had to record the song for the movie. During an appearance on Hot Ones, he revealed that it had an adverse effect on his health.

"It’s a hard song to sing cause he’s not really singing it, you know. It’s shouting in key," he said. "It’s like, you know, in order to get the sound that I was after, I was singing from my chest and I was singing from my throat. And I wasn’t breathing properly. I wasn’t singing from my stomach, which I should have been."

"And I got knocked out. I got a migraine. I was on my back. I was sweating," he added.

White says he saw Bruce at a party not long after recording the tune, and went up to him and said hello with barely any voice, which was apparently something Springsteen could relate to.

"He said, 'What have you been doing?' And I said, 'I just recorded "Born in the U.S.A."' And he said, 'That sounds about right,'" White explained. "I couldn’t believe this man, even at the age of 75, 76 now, he’s performing this song for 90,000 people and then, you know, 19 other songs. It’s incredible."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters Oct. 24.

