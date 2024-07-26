Jeremy Allen White may finally meet Bruce Springsteen

Back in June, The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, who'll star as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, told Variety he had yet to meet The Boss — but it looks like that may change soon.

Speaking again to Variety, this time on the red carpet at the Prelude to the Olympics event at Paris' Fondation Louis Vuitton museum, Allen revealed that he's now "texted and emailed" with Springsteen. He's hoping to finally come face to face with the rocker at his Saturday show at London's Wembley Stadium, the final stop on Springsteen's current European tour.

White added, “I’m really excited to see him perform.”

When asked how Bruce texts, a smiling White responded, “like a boss.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, follows Springsteen's efforts to make his solo album Nebraska.

Released on Sept. 30, 1982, Nebraska featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with The E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record. It featured such songs as "Atlantic City," "Johnny 99" and "State Trooper."

