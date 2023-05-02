Jethro Tull bringing The Seven Decades Tour to the U.S.

Jethro Tull is coming to America. The band, led by Ian Anderson, just announced summer and fall North American dates for The Seven Decades Tour, which will have them playing songs from their catalog, including their recently released album RökFlöte.

The tour is set to kick off August 18 in Highland Park, Illinois, hitting such cities as Indianapolis, Cincinnati, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston and more, before wrapping November 4 in Albany, New York.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at jethrotull.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.