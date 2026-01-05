Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson blasts fake AI-generated content as 'insidious' and 'childish'

British singer and musician Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull performs live on stage during a concert at the Admiralspalast on September 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson has taken to social media to blast AI-generated content that has apparently been fooling the band's fans.

"It has come to our attention that fake fan websites and social media accounts are displaying AI-generated content purporting to be by me - whether lyrics, music or social commentary," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "If you see this insidious, childish and dishonest material, please ignore it as it will not be genuine. If you haven't read or seen it on our official social media platforms then it is most likely fake or, at best, copied and pasted from our legitimate sources."

Anderson notes that Jethro Tull isn’t the only band to experience “their public personae tampered with and faked for the amusement of the perpetrators or even financial gain in some cases.”

“This is the tip of the iceberg in terms of a future where AI at its worst is accepted and tolerated in society,” he added. “As the AI algorithms become more sophisticated, it will be harder and harder to spot the fakes and we will all be reduced to simply not trusting ANY source of information or entertainment.”

He concluded the post by writing, “Sad world and sadder times…”

Jethro Tull is set to kick off a European tour on Feb. 11 in Munich, Germany. A complete list of dates can be found at JethroTull.com.

