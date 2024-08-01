Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson unboxes upcoming solo set, '8314 Boxed'

Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson is giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming box set dedicated to his solo career.

The rocker just shared an unboxing video in which he meticulously goes through Ian Anderson 8314 Boxed, which drops Aug. 23.

The limited-edition 10-LP box set includes the first-time vinyl releases of 1995's Divinities: Twelve Dances with God, 2000's The Secret Language of Birds and 2003's Rupi's Dance. It will also include half speed masters of 1983's Walk Into Light and 2014's Homo Erraticus, with the Divinities: Twelve Dances with God LP also a half speed master.

There's also 2012's Thick as a Brick 2, which was a sequel to Jethro Tull's 1972 album, Thick as a Brick, and Roaming in the Gloaming, an LP of previously unreleased live recordings from 1995 to 2007, plus a 96-page book with a foreword by Anderson.

Anderson says in the clip he’s very proud of the set, noting “it does represent such a labor of love over the years and the opportunity to have all this rereleased in a format, which hopefully you will enjoy.”

8314 Boxed is available for preorder now.

