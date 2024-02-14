Jimi Hendrix graphic novel coming in July

A new Jimi Hendrix graphic novel is coming this summer.

Titan Comics is set to release Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze on July 30, written by Mellow Brown and DJ BenHaMeen, with artwork by Tom Mandrake.

The graphic novel is described as a "psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi's legendary music is known for." It will follow the guitar legend as he searches for a magical talisman that will help free a population starved of rock and roll by a controlling intergalactic force that's out to silence music and enslave everyone.

A Facebook post by Titan revealed some of the artwork for the graphic novel, including two covers with Jimi playing guitar. It notes the novel is "a pure rock and roll space opera featuring the legendary Jimi Hendrix as you've never seen him before."

