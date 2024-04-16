Jimmy Buffett vinyl reissue series to launch in June

The music of the late Jimmy Buffett is being celebrated this summer with a new vinyl reissue series.

The series will kick off June 7 with the release of three albums: 1973's Living and Dying in 3/4 Time, 1983's One Particular Harbour and 1994s double LP Fruitcakes.

Each release will stand out with their own unique colored vinyl variant: Living and Dying in 3/4 Time in a sea breeze, One Particular Harbour in lavender daydream and Fruitcakes in sunshine ray and apricot.

All three are available for preorder now.

The releases will continue throughout the summer, as three more albums — 1973's A White Sport Coat and Pink Crustacean, 1976's Havana Daydreamin' and 1996's Banana Wind — will be reissued on July 12. Four more — 1977's Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, 1978's Son of a Son of a Sailor, 1979's Volcano and 1995's Barometer Soup — will come out August 16.

