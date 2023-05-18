Jimmy Buffett postpones show after being hospitalized in Boston

Jimmy Buffett will no longer be playing Charleston, South Carolina, this weekend. Buffet and his Coral Reefer Band were supposed to play Credit One Stadium on Saturday, May 20, but the show has been postponed after Buffett was admitted to the hospital.

"Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston," Buffett shares on Facebook. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett jokes, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

Buffett promises fans he will perform again once he is well enough, and the show will be rescheduled.

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed [sic] little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” Buffett writes. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty and just remember NOT YET!”

So far there is no date for the rescheduled show. Buffett doesn't have any other concert dates listed on his website.

