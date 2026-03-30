Jimmy Page releases early home demo of 'Physical Graffiti; track 'Ten Years Gone'

Led Zeppelin celebrated the 50th anniversary of their iconic album Physical Graffiti in 2025, and now guitarist Jimmy Page is giving fans some insight into how one of the songs on the album came to be.

The rocker just released an early home demo of an instrumental piece that would eventually become the track "Ten Years Gone."

"As a footnote to Physical Graffiti, I thought you might like to hear the original home demo, recorded in my studio at Plumpton Place of a piece of music that was going to surface as Ten Years Gone," Page wrote on Instagram. "I presented this rough mix to the band at Headley Grange in order to do this for real. Robert Plant came up with some lyrics for my music that were extraordinary and then we arrive at the song Ten Years Gone."

Physical Graffiti, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's sixth studio album, was released on Feb. 24, 1975. It was a double album and the band's first to be released under their own label, Swan Song Records.

The album was a critical and commercial hit for the band. It spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and also hit #1 in the U.K. and Canada. It was the first album to go Platinum from preorders alone and has since been certified 16-times Platinum in the U.S.

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