Joan Jett featured in Rock Hall's upcoming 'Revolutionary Women in Music' exhibit

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

By Jill Lances

Joan Jett is one of the many female musicians featured in an upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit titled Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center.

In addition to Jett, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her band The Blackhearts in 2015, the exhibit will showcase artifacts and items related to such artists as Meg WhiteNatalie MerchantSiouxsie SiouxLiz PhairBeyoncé, PinkQueen LatifahAni DeFrancoSleater-KinneyChristina Aguilera and Suzanne Vega.

"As the saying goes, well-behaved women rarely make history — and revolutionary women have often used music and lyrics to take action, convey truth, and call for change," says Shelby Morrison, the Rock Hall's VP of curatorial operations. "For generations, women have fought against socially constructed gender norms to obtain equal social, political, and economic freedoms, and this exhibit, which has been decades in the making, will tell this story in a way that has never been done before."

Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center will open March 8 at the Rock Hall's Cleveland museum. On March 7, the Rock Hall will introduce the exhibit with an event featuring 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go'sGarbage's Shirley Manson and Lisa Loeb.

For more info, visit RockHall.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

