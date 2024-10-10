Joan Jett & The Blackhearts get political with “If You’re Blue” video

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are showing their support for the Democratic party. The rockers shared a new video using their 2023 song "If You're Blue" to encourage folks to "Vote Blue" at the polls this November.

“We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the world” blasts across the screen at the opening of the clip. “It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done.”

Then a quote from Vice President Kamala Harris appears, reading, “We must be worthy of this moment.”

The video cuts to images of America, with words like freedom, opportunity, compassion and dignity flashing across the screen, along with phrases like "turn the page," "our fight our future," "the American dream belongs to all of us" and "when we fight, we win," the latter being a slogan used by Harris.

"If You're Blue" appeared on Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' 2023 EP, Mindsets. It was the band's first new music release since their acoustic album Changeup, which dropped in March 2022.

