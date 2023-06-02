Joan Jett & The Blackhearts drop new EP 'Mindsets'

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are back with new music. The band just dropped the new digital EP, Mindsets, featuring six new tracks.

“The last several years have been tough ones on the whole world. These songs reflect the various ‘mindsets’ needed to make it through the day, the week, the year, or the next minute,” says Jett. “It’s a way to feel more connected to that big, beautiful, scary world out there, and in your head.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer adds, “The Blackhearts and I had an incredible experience writing, rehearsing, and recording these songs.”

The band has already released the first single from the record, "If You're Blue," and you can now listen to the entire EP via digital outlets.

Mindsets is the band's first new music release since their acoustic album Changeup, which dropped in March, 2022.

Here is the track list for Mindsets:

"If You're Blue"

"Whiskey Goes Good"

"Shooting Into Space"

"Rearview Mirror"

"Before the Dawn"

"(Make the Music Go) Boom"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.