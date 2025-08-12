The Joe Perry Project announces lineup change for upcoming tour

Joe Perry performs with Hollywood Vampires at The O2 Arena on July 09, 2023 in London, England/ Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is set to kick off his summer tour with his band The Joe Perry Project, and he’s just announced a last-minute lineup change.

The tour was supposed to feature Stone Temple Pilots' Eric Kretz on drums, but in a post on Instagram, Perry revealed that Kretz is no longer able to participate in the tour "due to a family emergency."

The post noted, “Longtime JPP drummer Jason Sutter will join the band for the immediate future and Eric looks forward to rejoining the tour as soon as he is able.”

The Joe Perry Project tour begins Wednesday in Tampa and wraps Aug. 23 in Port Chester, New York. They are also opening two dates on The Who's The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour, Aug. 26 in Boston and Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

Joining Perry on the road will be his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford; Buck Johnson, who's been part of Aerosmith's touring band since 2014; The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson; and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoePerry.com.

Perry formed The Joe Perry Project back in 1979 after his departure from Aerosmith. They released three albums before Perry returned to Aerosmith in 1984. He last toured as The Joe Perry Project in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.