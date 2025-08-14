The Joe Perry Project plays Aerosmith, Black Crowes & Stone Temple Pilots tunes at tour kickoff

By Jill Lances
The Joe Perry Project launched their North American tour in Tampa Wednesday night, treating the audience to a whole bunch of Aerosmith classics and more.

Perry's band is made up of his Aerosmith bandmate Brad WhitfordBuck Johnson, a member of Aerosmith's touring band since 2014; The Black CrowesChris RobinsonStone Temple PilotsRobert DeLeo; and longtime JPP drummer Jason Sutter. According to setlist.fm, each band member's music was represented in the set.

Aerosmith tunes performed during opening night included “Same Old Song and Dance,” “Get the Lead Out,” “Mama Kin” and “Get It Up,” “Last Child,” “Draw the Line” and “Walk This Way." The set also featured The Black Crowes’ “Jealous Again” and “Twice as Hard,” and Stone Temple Pilots tracks “Vasoline” and “Interstate Love Song.”
The set also featured several of Perry’s own tracks, including “Fortunate One” and “Won’t Let Me Go.”
Perry formed The Joe Perry Project back in 1979 after his departure from Aerosmith. They released three albums before Perry returned to Aerosmith in 1984. He last toured as The Joe Perry Project in 2023.

The tour hits Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at JoePerry.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

