Joe Walsh auction brings in big bucks to benefit VetsAid

Joe Walsh's personal items, including his guitars, brought in big bucks at the Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh auction, put on by Julien's Auctions.

The auction took place Dec. 16-17 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, with bids coming in from over 22 countries around the world.

More than 800 of the rocker’s personal items were up for grabs, including over 400 guitars; several of the pieces sold well past the initial estimates. Among the highlights: a stage-played Mark Whitebook dreadnought acoustic guitar, which sold for $44,800, and a stage-played Epiphone Zakk Wylde Les Paul custom bullseye guitar, which sold for $22,500, almost 20 times over the initial estimate.

Other hot items included Walsh's 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which sold for $102,400; a Bad Company-signed Squier electric guitar, which for $32,000, 40 times over the estimate; Les Paul's 1955 Steinway Model B grand piano, which went for $57,600; and a stage-played Duesenberg Starplayer TV-TO guitar in transparent orange, which sold for $35,200, over 10 times the estimate.

"Life's been good for Joe Walsh, whose music has shaped decades of rock history. This historic auction was a true celebration of that incredible journey," said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions. "Julien's are honored to have worked with Joe who wished to share pieces of his story with fans, collectors and investors who truly appreciate his artistry and also support the important work of Vet Aid."

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Walsh’s charity VetsAid, which raises money for veteran-related causes.

