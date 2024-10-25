Joe Walsh cancels annual VetsAid benefit concert

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has announced the cancelation of his annual veterans charity concert VetsAid, which was due to take place Nov. 11 at UBS Arena in New York.

A post on social media blamed the cancellation on "circumstances beyond organizers' control."

“The wellbeing of our veterans and their families remains my foremost concern and the primary mission of VetsAid,” Walsh wrote. “While I am disappointed in the cancellation of this year’s event and apologize for any inconvenience to our fans, I am thrilled to share that VetsAid will provide $400,000 in grants to these fine organizations who will focus these funds on the ground in New York and New Jersey to veterans who have sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return.“

The 2024 edition of VetsAid was to feature a lineup that included Walsh, Post Malone, Toto, country star Eric Church and Kool and the Gang. Those holding tickets to the concert will receive refunds.

