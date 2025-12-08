Joe Walsh on giving away his ‘stuff’ for upcoming Julien’s Auction: ‘It was traumatic’

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has donated over 800 personal items, including over 400 guitars, to an upcoming Julian's Auction. But the rocker admits it wasn't easy to part with all the things he collected over the years.

“It was traumatic,” he tells ABC Audio. “We all have stuff. Other people's stuff, that's their junk. My stuff, to them, is my junk, but no, that is my stuff.”

Walsh says he can’t believe he accumulated so many guitars and other things over the years, noting at times he found himself thinking, “What the hell is this?”

“It was a cleansing thing for me cause I'm a hoarder, but there's stuff I'm never gonna play,” he says. “And there's stuff underneath my stuff, you know? So it's time.”

Julian's Auctions is hosting the Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh auction Dec. 16-17 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and online. Items up for auction include Walsh's McLaren Luxury Supercar; the "brick wall" Moschino suit Walsh wore to the Eagles' 1988 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; and a stage-played 2014 Duesenberg Joe Walsh Signature semi-hollowbody electric guitar.

“There's a story in every guitar,” he says of the instruments in the auction. “There's some real treasures, if you're a treasure hunter.”

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Walsh's charity VetsAid, which raises money for veteran-related causes.

Walsh sees an added benefit to clearing out his warehouse, noting, “Then I'll have room to get more stuff.”

More information on the auction can be found at JuliensAuctions.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.