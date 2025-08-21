Joe Walsh launches VetsAid sweepstakes, including 'coffee hang' with the rocker

Musician Joe Walsh of The Eagles celebrates Ringo Starr's 77th birthday at the annual "Peace & Love" celebration at Capitol Records Tower on July 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

If you’ve ever wanted to have a cup of Joe with Joe Walsh, now’s your chance.

The Eagles guitarist has launched a new Fandiem sweepstakes, and the grand prize is two VIP tickets to his upcoming VetsAid concert. The concert will be held Nov. 15 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Walsh’s hometown.

The prize package comes with round-trip tickets for two to Wichita, plus a three-night hotel stay and a "coffee hang" with Joe.

The winner and a guest will also get to sit in the friends and family section of the venue, and will have access to a preshow VIP friends and family lounge with food and drinks. Plus, the prize includes a guitar signed by all the artists on the VetsAid bill and a merch package.

To enter, fans need to make a donation to VetsAid, which raises money for charities helping veterans.

The ninth annual VetsAid concert will feature performances by country star and Eagles touring member Vince Gill; Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen; and a "super-set" from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

The proceeds from the concert will go to veterans services charities based in Kansas or with operations on the ground in Kansas.

The first VetsAid took place in 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. Over the years, VetsAid has distributed more than $4 million in grants.

