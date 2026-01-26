Joe Walsh misses Eagles Sphere show after coming down with the flu

Joe Walsh performs onstage with The Eagles during The Classic East - Day 1 at Citi Field on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing)

Joe Walsh missed his first Eagles show in over 50 years on Saturday.

According to Rolling Stone, Walsh was forced to sit out of the band's show at the Sphere in Las Vegas after coming down with the flu.

"We could either cancel the whole thing, or we could man up and do the show," Don Henley told the crowd. "So we came down here this afternoon and had an emergency rehearsal for two hours. And fortunately, in this band, we have a deep bench."

While Walsh did perform during the Eagles' show Friday, Henley told the audience Walsh had been sick. "But he heroically made it through [the] last of the show," Henley said. "Joe’s going to be okay. He just needs some time. Give him some love."

According to Rolling Stone, the concert was the first Eagles show Walsh has missed since joining the band in 1975.

But just because he wasn't there doesn't mean Walsh's songs were left out of the set list, although they did cut his James Gang tune "Funk #49." Vince Gill, who joined the Eagles in 2017 following the death of Glenn Frey, sang lead on Walsh's tunes "In the City," "Life's Been Good" and "Rocky Mountain Way."

Eagles return to the Sphere on Saturday. They have shows booked through March 28. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

