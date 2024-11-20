Joe Walsh shares birthday message to himself as he turns 77

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh turned 77 on Wednesday, and in a birthday post on social media, he looked back on the struggles he's faced throughout his life and how he overcame them.

“This young man had trouble sitting still, expressing himself and relating to other people,” the Eagles guitarist wrote next to a black-and-white photo of his younger self. “He found various tricks (and pills and potions) through the years that seemed to make those things more manageable.”

He added, “[B]ut the things that really saved his a** were his guitar, his friends, the music they made together, the love he shares with his family and 30 years of blessed sobriety.”

“Today this young man turns 77 years old,” he concluded the post, “and he still sees this kid in the mirror. We did good, kid. We did it one day at a time.”

Walsh is still playing music today. He and his Eagles bandmates are in the midst of their Sphere Las Vegas residency, with their next show happening Dec. 6. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

