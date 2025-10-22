Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert to stream live

Joe Walsh performs during VetsAid 2022 at Nationwide Arena on November 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images for VetsAid 2022)

Joe Walsh's ninth annual VetsAid concert is coming to his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, this year, and he's giving fans who can't make it to the event a chance to enjoy it at home.

It was just announced that the concert, taking place Nov. 15 at INTRUST Bank Arena, will be available to stream live at Veeps.com.

This year's VetsAid will feature full sets from Eagles touring member Vince Gill; Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen; and a "super-set" from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and other special guests.

“It’s been a long-term goal of mine since we began VetsAid nearly ten years ago to bring it all home to my native Wichita to serve Kansan veterans and their families,” Walsh says in a statement posted to his website in August. “It’s where my parents were both born and are buried, where I was born and where I will always feel a deep connection and sense of heritage and responsibility. ... Wichita is the place to be this November 15th!”

Proceeds from the concert will go directly to veterans services charities. This year’s grant recipients include Wichita Police and Fire Foundation; Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies Pet Therapy, Horses & Heroes, Inc; and the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Hire Heroes USA.

