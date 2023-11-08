Joe Walsh's VetsAid benefit to stream live this Sunday

If can't make it to San Diego to see Joe Walsh, Stephen Stills and Jeff Lynne's ELO perform at the VetsAid 2023 benefit concert on November 12, you'll now be able to enjoy it online.

Joe Walsh is the driving force behind the VetsAid concerts, which raise money for charities that help veterans. It's just been announced on Joe's Instagram that the show will stream live on the Veeps platform November 12 at 5 p.m. PT. Tickets for the livestream cost $24.99, but it'll be a one-time-only thing: After it airs live you won't be able to rewatch it.

The concert, which takes place at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, also includes The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius.

This year’s concert will specifically help organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California. In the seven years Walsh has been holding the VetsAid concerts, the organization has given out $3 million in grants.

