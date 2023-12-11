Joey Ramone estate launches auction to help Jesse Malin’s recovery

The estate of the late Ramones frontman Joey Ramone has teamed with the Sweet Relief Music Fund for an auction of clothing and memorabilia to help raise money for D Generation frontman Jesse Malin's medical care.

Malin suffered a spinal stroke in May and is currently unable to walk. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he reveals that he's undergoing treatment in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which includes physical therapy and stem-cell treatment.

The auction features several items of clothing worn by Joey, including band T-shirts of The Who, Soundgarden and Murphy's Law and a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, plus a Joey Ramone poster and vinyl pack.

The auction is now live, with bidding open until December 21.

