John Densmore to take part in Tribeca Festival screening of The Doors documentary

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JFA
By Jill Lances

The Doors' drummer John Densmore is taking part in the Tribeca Festival this year.

As part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the band, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be on hand for a screening of the 2009 documentary When You're Strange: A Film About The Doors, which is narrated by Johnny Depp.

The film follows The Doors -- Densmore, Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger -- on their rise to fame in the '60s, and features archival footage of the band.

The screening is happening June 14 at 2 p.m., with Densmore taking part in an exclusive talk following the screening.

Tickets for the Tribeca Festival are on sale now.

