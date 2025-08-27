John Fogerty to celebrate ‘Legacy’ album with new tour

John Fogerty performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 24, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

John Fogerty is heading out on the road again this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for The Legacy Tour, which is set to kick off Sept. 29 in Mexico City, Mexico. The tour will make stops in Atlantic City, Nashville, Atlanta, Virginia Beach and more before wrapping Nov. 14 in Boston.

The tour is in celebration of Fogerty's recent release, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, which had him rerecording his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics. Songs on the album include "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Born on the Bayou."

Up next for Fogerty, he's set to play Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Friday. A complete schedule and ticket information can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.