John Fogerty denies canceling appearance at Australian festival

The festival is scheduled to happen March 30-31, with the promoter announcing Fogerty's cancellation on Tuesday, February 27, due to "unforeseen circumstances" and offering refunds to fans who didn't want to attend due to the lineup change.
But in a post on Instagram, Fogerty says his cancellation was news to him.
Country Fest Queensland was the only show Fogerty had scheduled for March. He still has a handful of European festival dates scheduled during the month of July. A complete list of shows can be found at johnfogerty.com.
