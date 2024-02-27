John Fogerty denies canceling appearance at Australian festival

John Fogerty wants his fans in Australia to know that he did not cancel a planned appearance at Country Fest Queensland.

The festival is scheduled to happen March 30-31, with the promoter announcing Fogerty's cancellation on Tuesday, February 27, due to "unforeseen circumstances" and offering refunds to fans who didn't want to attend due to the lineup change.

But in a post on Instagram, Fogerty says his cancellation was news to him.

“I was ready to celebrate with you all for my one and only show this year in Australia when the Country Fest Queensland blindsided me yesterday by canceling my appearance,” he shared. “It was posted that I would not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances. Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the ‘unforeseen circumstances.'”

Fogerty insists, “I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you.”

Country Fest Queensland was the only show Fogerty had scheduled for March. He still has a handful of European festival dates scheduled during the month of July. A complete list of shows can be found at johnfogerty.com.

