John Fogerty joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a performance of "Lookin' Out My Back Door" using classroom instruments

On Monday's The Tonight Show, John Fogerty joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots in the Tonight Show Music Room for a rendition of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic "Lookin' Out My Back Door" -- performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom.

In this case, it was Fogerty, rocking a toy guitar, while Fallon blew into a jug and Roots members played a toy xylophone, a melodica and kazoos.

Past music room guests have included Ringo Starr, The Who and Aerosmith.

Fogerty just kicked off his Celebration Tour, which pulls into the BeachLife Festival 2023 in Redondo Beach, California May 5-7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.