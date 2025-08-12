John Fogerty ‘really proud’ of Bruce Springsteen for calling out Donald Trump

During an appearance on Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer expressed his support for Bruce calling out President Donald Trump during his concerts in Europe.
Trump responded to Springsteen's comments on Truth Social, calling him "Highly Overrated."
Fogerty is set to release his new album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, on Aug. 22, featuring rerecorded versions of his CCR classics. While Fogerty had a rocky relationship with his bandmates following their acrimonious split in 1972, he still recognizes that what they had was something special.
He adds, "I still give a lot of credit to the way something like 'Proud Mary' feels or 'Born on the Bayou.' And there is mystery in that — there's a mysterious aura or ingredient that I'm not gonna sit here and say was in my pocket."
