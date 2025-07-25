John Fogerty shares two more songs from 'Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years'

John Forgerty continues to preview his upcoming album of rerecorded Credence Clearwater Revival classics, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, which drops Aug. 22.

The rocker has now released his new take on "Travelin' Band." Fogerty said rerecording it "was like climbing a mountain," adding, "I had to work myself up to hit that level again. I'd sing until I didn't have anything left."

He's also released "Long as I Can See the Light," which he says "means so much" to him.

"If you see a ray of light you can always find your way," Fogerty says.

Both songs are now available via digital outlets.

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, produced by Fogerty and his son Shane Fogerty, comes two years after Fogerty fully regained the rights to his CCR catalog. The album also features new takes on CCR classics like "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son" and "Bad Moon Rising."

The rocker is backed on the album by both of his sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty.

Legacy is available for preorder now.

