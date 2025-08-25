John Fogerty wanted to tag CCR rerecordings 'Taylor's Version' on ﻿'Legacy' ﻿album

John Fogerty's new album, Legacy, includes rerecorded versions of classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs like "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son" and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." Each track on the album is tagged "John's Version," a nod to Taylor Swift's own rerecording project. As it turns out, Fogerty wanted to be even more direct with his reference to the pop star.

"I wanted them to call [the rerecordings] Taylor's Version," Fogerty tells Billboard. "I lobbied for that: 'You want this to sell? Call it 'Taylor's.'"

Swift started her rerecording process after her master recordings to her first six studio albums were purchased by music mogul Scooter Braun in 2019. Braun later sold the masters to a private equity firm, from which Swift finally purchased them in May 2025.

Similarly, Fogerty decided to record Legacy after fully regaining the rights to his CCR catalog.

"I was so happy to see her solution to her predicament ... I was applauding her doing [the rerecordings]," Fogerty says. "I'm convinced that her rerecording those albums in many ways reset the condition, so that she was able to purchase the originals. She was strong enough and powerful enough a force that she rearranged the playing field."

Legacy is out now.

