John Fogerty returning to Las Vegas for three shows in January

By Jill Lances
John Fogerty is heading back to Vegas.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will headline three nights at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Jan. 22, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.
Fogerty previously headlined the venue back in 2022. The new shows are an extension of his Celebration tour, which he launched back in April 2023, marking his first tour since regaining the worldwide rights to the songs he wrote for Creedence Clearwater Revival
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!