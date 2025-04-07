John Lennon’s sister shares her thoughts on casting of Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

John Lennon's half sister Julia Baird has some opinions about the casting of Sam Mendes' upcoming films about The Beatles.

Although the band originated in Liverpool, none of the actors cast in the film — including Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson, who'll play Lennon — are from the area. And Baird thinks that's a mistake.

When asked by The Telegraph if Mendes should have cast actors from Liverpool, she replied, "Yes, of course. No one else can get that Liverpool intonation. Nobody."

But Baird doesn’t think her opinions will matter regarding the films. Asked what advice she’d give Mendes to help with the project, she insisted, “He’s never going to ask me. I’m the last person he would want to talk to because then he can’t make it up.”

Mendes' Beatles films — The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event — are set to open in April 2028. In addition to Dickinson, the cast includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

